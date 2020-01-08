High Point - Mrs. Lizzie Crowder Wilson, 84, passed away January 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, January 9, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:30 am. (RUSSELL)
Service information
11:30AM-12:00PM
1535 East 15th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
12:00PM
1535 East 15th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
