July 24, 2019 Mrs. Lannie Wilson was born in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Vernon and Tea Robinson Hough. She was a resident of New Jersey for most of her life where she was a former employee of Bonnell Dress Company. Mrs. Wilson relocated to Oxford, NC where she became employed with Lenox China before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Evelyn H. Evans, Delois Payne, and Juanita Geter; her brothers, Franklin Robinson, Sr., Johnnie Robinson, and Nathaniel Hough. Survivors include her devoted husband, Larry Wilson of Oxford, NC; devoted nieces, Bridgette Hough-Woods, Moniece (Ray) Crumpton, Phyllis Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, Gloria Evans, all of Winston-Salem, NC, and Rhonda Wilson, Succasunna, NJ; devoted nephews, Ernest Hough of Winston-Salem, NC and Franklin Robinson, Jr.; devoted cousins, Barbara Lyons of Winston-Salem, NC and Kathy Keith of Oxford, NC; a devoted sister-in-law, Madge Wilson of Succasunna, NJ; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 3 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Hooper Funeral Home chapel with funeral services following at 3:30 pm. The family expresses sincere appreciation to Trellis Supportive Care and to WFU/Baptist Medical Center, 8th Floor ICU, Comprehensive Cancer Center. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper 1415 E. 14th St.

