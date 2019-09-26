June 27, 1941 - September 20, 2019 King, NC - Jim Wilson, 78, of King, NC and Fort Mill, SC passed away due to a tragic accident Friday, September 20th, 2019. Jim was born June 27th, 1941 in Chester County, SC. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and golfer. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 26 years, Jane Taylor-Wilson; his children and grandchildren, Ashley Taylor Ridge (Ava and Archer), Jennifer (JT) Taylor (Ethan and Logan), Larry Wilson and wife Jill (Becky), Laura Thomas and husband Mike (Kelly, Whitney, and Joe), several great-grandchildren, along with one surviving sister, Drucilla Ferrell and children. Jim was a lifetime member of the US Professional Golf Association, National Appraiser of antique cars and member of the Hot Rod Association. Visitation will be at 2:00 PM, service begins at 3:00 PM with reception to follow in fellowship hall on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of King, where Jim was a member. Dr. Tommy Pillow, Pastors Jason Holley and Paul Norman will be officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, October 1st at 2:00 at Philadelphia Methodist Church in Fort Mill, SC. Anyone who wants to attend the burial is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jim Wilson Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church of King or Hanes Baptist Church of Winston-Salem of which he also visited. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jim Wilson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
