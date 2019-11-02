Wilson, Helen Catherine Peoples 1927 - October 31, 2019 WILSON GERMANTON Helen Catherine Peoples Wilson, 92, went home to be with Jesus Thursday night, October 31, 2019 at Tucker Hospice Home in Kannapolis, NC. Helen was born on February 9, 1927 in Alliquippa, PA to the late John Robert and Hazel Ada Hall Peoples. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and involved in many other ministries of the church. Also, she was a school volunteer at Germanton Elementary School. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Richard Wilson; 6 sisters, Gertrude Gibboney, Jane Dixon, June Rudy, Phyllis Dixon, Henrietta Hawn, and Emma Christensen; and 3 brothers, John Peoples, Jr., Paul Peoples, and Kenneth Peoples. She is survived by her children, Winnie Glenny (Jon) of Nashville TN, and Joe Allen Wilson of Galva, KA; and a grandson, Austin Gray Wilson. There will be a 3:00 PM funeral service held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 9930 Baux Mtn. Road, Germanton NC 27019. Memorials may be made to: The Walnut Cove VFW, 308 Brook Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wilson family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052

