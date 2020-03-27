Winston-Salem - Mrs. Elizabeth Wilson-Frost, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Funeral services will be private. Mrs. Wilson-Frost may be viewed today from 12:00 PM-7:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
