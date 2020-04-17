April 24, 1927 - April 12, 2020 Dr. Virgil Archibald Wilson, 92, died on Easter Sunday with his wife of 39 years by his side. Virgil was born in Rural Hall, the son of Zella Helsabeck Wilson and Virgil Angelo Wilson. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1950 and then graduated from UNC's first 4-year medical school class in 1954. Virgil had a general medical practice in Winston-Salem before going to work for Western Electric in 1959, where he ultimately became the company's medical director. In 1965, he returned to Chapel Hill for his residency in anesthesiology. Virgil then practiced for two years in Greenville, NC before returning to Winston-Salem. He practiced at both Forsyth Memorial Hospital and Medical Park Hospital, becoming the head of anesthesia at both. After retiring from group practice in 1992, Virgil practiced part-time in Iredell county before finally retiring in 2006, four months before his 80th birthday. Virgil loved to travel and spend time with his beloved family. Virgil was predeceased by his first wife, Ramona; his brother, Joseph Helsabeck Wilson, and his sister, Mary Joyce Wilson Mclean. Virgil is survived by his wife, Vickie Wilson; his son, Michael Wilson, father of his granddaughters, Megan Stern and Lauren Phillis and husband, Brad; his son, Steven Craig Wilson, Sr. and wife, Pamela, father of his grandson, Steven Craig Wilson, Jr. and wife, Robyn, and his granddaughter, Stacey Wilson Walker and husband, Thomas, parents of Virgil's 3-month old great-granddaughter, Meredith Blair Walker; his son, Patrick Wilson and wife, Marina; his son, Adam Wilson and wife, Catherine, father of his grandson, Maxwell Wilson and wife, Kristen and his granddaughter, Emma Wilson; his stepchildren, Donna Gentry; and Todd Gentry and his daughter, Zoey Gentry. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gabrielle DeGraffenreid, Jacqueline Harding, and Valerie Edmonds for the excellent care and loving attention they gave to Virgil that added so much to his quality of life. There will be a private burial service at Rural Hall Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virgil's memory may be made to Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

