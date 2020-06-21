Age 96 - April 7, 2020 September, 1923 - April 7, 2020 Don Wilson of Mt. Airy, N.C., peacefully passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, in September, 1923, to the late Dr. and Mrs. Roderick B. Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roderick Wilson, and sister, Ellen Manuel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 1/2 years, Marjorie R. Wilson of the home; daughters, Linda Walsh (Frank) of Martinsville, Va., and Diana Woolard (Doug) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Lindsay Ratushny, Ashley Connor, Grant Woolard, Kyle Woolard, and Colin Woolard; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Charlotte. Don was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, serving from 1941-1945, and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Like his father, he was a proud Freemason. He completed his formal education at Wayne State University with a degree in Automotive Engineering, and during his career worked at Ford Motor Company, the Regular Common Carrier Conference (he was a Silver Spark Plug recipient from the Technology and Maintenance Council) and the General Services Administration in Washington, D.C. Throughout his life he was always willing to lend his expertise and help, from friends and family, to volunteer work, to total strangers stranded on the side of the road. There seemed to be no automotive malady that he could not diagnose and cure. That Don cherished his family was always evident in word and deed; he gave his affection joyously and freely. He adored his in-laws and many nieces and nephews. His belly laughs and bear hugs are the things of legend. He was a dog-whisperer, and an all-around animal lover. The kindness and respect with which he treated people, his generosity, and his unwavering sense of integrity and fairness have had a profound impact on the many lives he has touched. Don remained sharp, inquisitive and engaged to the end, with a twinkle in his blue eyes and a ready grin. He will be deeply loved, sorely missed, and never forgotten. Don's family wants to thank the above and beyond loving care provided to him and his wife Margie by Live Long Well Care. Don and his family especially loved Candi, Renatha, and Debbie. Due to the COVID virus still being active, Don's Masonic funeral service is being postponed to a still later, as yet undetermined date. Donations in his memory can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, STE 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Spencer Funeral Home, Inc. 824 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Spencer Funeral Home 824 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, NC, 27030
