March 7, 1969 - January 14, 2020 David Allen Wilson, age 50, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. David was born in 1969 to Larry and Susie Wilson. He was an elder at Grace Chapel Church of Christ in Cumming, GA. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend to many. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clint and Nannie Wilson, and Bob and Edna Allen, all of Mocksville, NC. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie Wilson; children, Sierra Wilson, Bret Wilson, and Olivia Wilson; parents, Larry and Susie Wilson; brother, Brian (Sonya) Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Willie and Linda Wooldridge; sister-in-law, Lisa (Larry) Haney; nieces and nephews, Averi Wilson, Grant Wilson, Laura Haney, John Haney, and Katie Haney; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Chapel Church of Christ in Cumming, GA with Paul Huyghebaert and Kurt Picker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The OI Foundation or Ciudad De Angeles, in honor of David. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
