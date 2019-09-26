September 7, 1946 - July 13, 2019 Dale Paul Wilson (72) of Winston-Salem passed away in Lakeland, Florida on July 13, 2019. He was born in Pittsburg, Texas on September 7, 1946 to Grady and Marie Wilson. Dale had served our country as a Marine in Vietnam for three years and had been an electrician and carpenter by trade. He was an avid NASCAR fan and died just days after attending the Daytona race this year. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Melissa Marie and grandchildren Matthew and Timothy. Survivors include his wife Dottie Vincent Wilson of the home, sons Kyle of Winston-Salem and Corey (Sharon) of Texas, grandsons Joshua and Adam Wilson of Winston-Salem and sister Marguerite Morris of Texas and nieces Christy and Michelle. Dale was an active member of Union Cross Baptist Church in Kernersville where his memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Kent Kern officiating. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. immediately prior to the service.
