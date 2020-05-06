May 4, 2020 Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 4th. I will see her again. She thought of herself as a canary in the coal mine, meaning that she had discernment whether I was on track or off track on a matter. Her accuracy was phenomenal and I can think of no instance where she was wrong. Even though we were married for 35 years, our last days together were blissful, and I am grateful to God that He gave us this priceless experience. We were not religious - we both know Yeshua (Jesus). Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC
