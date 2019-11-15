May 18, 1927 - November 12, 2019 Audrey Louise Ezzell Wilson, aged 92, died on November 12, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1927, the daughter of David and Pauline Ezzell of Winston-Salem. She was a graduate of Reynolds High School. She pursued a college degree after retiring from RJ Reynolds, graduating from Salem College. She was organist for over fifty years at Christ Moravian Church, Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, and Green Street Methodist Church. In retirement she enjoyed working at Reynolda House Museum of American Art. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, James Ezzell, and a sister, Nancy East. She is survived by two sisters: Kay Frank (Gilbert) of Winston-Salem, and Linda Durham of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Nikki Ezzell Byers (Richard Groves) of Winston-Salem, and Leigh Anne Hall (David Ball) of Greensboro. She is survived by eleven grandchildren: Marissa Byers Causey (Jacqui), Audra Byers Kavakli, Ian Byers (Jill), and Drew Byers Cole (Brian), all of Winston-Salem; Raef Byers (Ahrum Kim) of Galveston, Texas; Claire Byers (Eli Gerstenlauer) of Belmont, Massachusetts; Patricia Byers of Washington, DC; Graham Byers of Taiwan; Francois Byers (Alexa Ost) of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania; Emma Roe (Andy) and McCrae Hall (Hillary) of Greensboro. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren: Rohin Byers, Samuel Daye Byers, Vera Byers, Haddie Cole, Emilia Cole, and Conor Cole, all of Winston-Salem; Duncan Byers of Galveston, Texas; Luca Byers of Belmont, Massachusetts; Viva Roe, Gwendolyn and Lorelei Hall all of Greensboro. Special thanks to Sharon Pollard and Cynthia Burden who took loving care of "Miss Audrey" in her declining years. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. Affordable Cremations 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
