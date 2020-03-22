Wilmoth, Virginia Maria Poll April 20, 1937 - March 19, 2020 Virginia Maria Poll Wilmoth passed away on March 19, 2020 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Arkansas County, Arkansas on April 20, 1937. Daughter of the late Alfred Louis Poll and Johanna Maria Selma Hensiek Poll. She was a US Army Veteran, loved sewing, reading, and traveling, most of all she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Winston- Salem. Virginia is survived by her children; Timothy Wilmoth (Janet), Darwyn Wilmoth (Renee), Thomas Wilmoth, Tina Barrett (Mark) and Terry Wilmoth (Laura), six grandchildren; Rachel, Christa, Michael, Christianna, Cameron and Ashley; three brothers, Dwayne, Ernst and Gerald Poll. Other than parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wilmoth, sister, Marion Waller and a brother, Darwyn Poll. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday March 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery with Pastor Fred Guldberg officiating with military rites by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
