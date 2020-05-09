Wilmoth, Rachel Arrington 7, 2020 Mrs. Rachel Arrington Wilmoth, 80, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Surry Co. on May 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Aldie Roscoe Arrington and Myrtes Flippin Arrington. Mrs. Wilmoth was a member of Pfafftown Baptist Church and she had retired from Rural Hall Elementary School as a teacher assistant. She was a selfless woman who throughout her entire life put others before herself. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gray Wilmoth; a sister, Brenda Moser; and a brother, Aldie Arrington. She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Roy (Chris) of Charlotte, Barbara Wilmoth of Clemmons and Stacey Roberts (Paul) of Raleigh; a son, Michael Wilmoth (Leslie) of Rural Hall; four grandchildren, Ethan Wilmoth of Rural Hall, Mckenna Young (Dustin) of Blythewood, SC, Grayson Roberts of Raleigh and Hannah Roberts of Raleigh. Due to current public health concerns, a private graveside service will be conducted at Rural Hall Memorial Park with Rev. Thomas Bounds officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: Rural Hall Elementary School Backpack Program. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers and hospice and a special thank you to her nurse, Darlene, for the love and care shown during her time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

