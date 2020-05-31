June 28, 1929 - May 29, 2020 Mrs. Elsie Marion Vawter Williard (Frankie), age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday May 29th, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on July 28, 1929, to the late Thomas F. Vawter and Mary Beaumon Vawter Snyder. Frankie was a homemaker. She loved shopping at flea markets and yard sales. In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert A. Williard; one brother, Buck Vawter; and four sisters, Betty Hawks, Lillian Carter, Ruby Linville, and Shirley Vawter; and an infant sister, Nancy Vawter. Surviving are one daughter, Tammy Hampton; son-in-law, Mark Hampton; two grandchildren, Kevin Hampton and Ashley Hampton all of Rural Hall, NC. Also surviving are two brothers, Don Vawter and Charlie Vawter; two sisters, Ruth Smith and Barbara Wilkins; and several nieces and nephews. Frankie attended Central Tabernacle Church for 46 years, where she was a member. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Sandra Bovender officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
