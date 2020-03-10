Hazel Pitts Williard, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2020. Hazel was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Wilkes County, North Carolina into a family of eight siblings, with two loving parents. After her father passed, Hazel found that childhood in the Depression Era was not always easy, but her strong family bond made the family resilient. Struggles often build character and values that are not measured in financial wealth, but are associated with family relationships, hard work, and a strong faith; Hazel held these values close to her heart. At 19, she moved to the Winston-Salem area in order to find work, and she became a lifelong area resident. She soon met Bill Pitts and the two married in 1957, raising their two sons, Randy and Steve. She could always be found supporting her husband in his musical ventures, camping with family and friends, and was an avid seamstress. She also loved her work as a baker in Dewey's Bakery. Hazel was an active member at Bethany Baptist Church, and later at Crestwood Baptist Church. She was blessed with a loving marriage of 35 years, raised successful sons, and had a life full of family and friends. She became a widow when her first husband, Bill Pitts, lost his battle with cancer. While many hope to have one loving marriage, Hazel was blessed with two. She met and married Lawrence Williard in 2004, traveling and building a home and life together before he lost his battle with cancer in 2013. Hazel is preceded in death by her father, Samuel William Dotson, and mother, Omie Mae Benge Dotson; her brother, Jesse D. Dotson (Margaret); sister, Juanita Dotson Johnson (George); sister, Lorene Dotson; brother, Bill Dotson (Ann); brother, Earl Dotson (Brenda); and foster brother, Raymond (Bud) Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Ray Dotson (Anne); brother, Tommy Dotson (Pat - deceased); sister Carol D. Petree (Mike); son, Randy Pitts (Beth); son, Steve Pitts (Gigie); numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends from Arbor Ridge in Stanleyville and Brookdale at Skeet Club. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Rd., Winston-Salem. Friends and family are encouraged to gather in the church Fellowship Hall, following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to Hospice Services through Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to the charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Williard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries