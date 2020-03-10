Hazel Pitts Williard, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2020. Hazel was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Wilkes County, North Carolina into a family of eight siblings, with two loving parents. After her father passed, Hazel found that childhood in the Depression Era was not always easy, but her strong family bond made the family resilient. Struggles often build character and values that are not measured in financial wealth, but are associated with family relationships, hard work, and a strong faith; Hazel held these values close to her heart. At 19, she moved to the Winston-Salem area in order to find work, and she became a lifelong area resident. She soon met Bill Pitts and the two married in 1957, raising their two sons, Randy and Steve. She could always be found supporting her husband in his musical ventures, camping with family and friends, and was an avid seamstress. She also loved her work as a baker in Dewey's Bakery. Hazel was an active member at Bethany Baptist Church, and later at Crestwood Baptist Church. She was blessed with a loving marriage of 35 years, raised successful sons, and had a life full of family and friends. She became a widow when her first husband, Bill Pitts, lost his battle with cancer. While many hope to have one loving marriage, Hazel was blessed with two. She met and married Lawrence Williard in 2004, traveling and building a home and life together before he lost his battle with cancer in 2013. Hazel is preceded in death by her father, Samuel William Dotson, and mother, Omie Mae Benge Dotson; her brother, Jesse D. Dotson (Margaret); sister, Juanita Dotson Johnson (George); sister, Lorene Dotson; brother, Bill Dotson (Ann); brother, Earl Dotson (Brenda); and foster brother, Raymond (Bud) Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Ray Dotson (Anne); brother, Tommy Dotson (Pat - deceased); sister Carol D. Petree (Mike); son, Randy Pitts (Beth); son, Steve Pitts (Gigie); numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and many cherished friends from Arbor Ridge in Stanleyville and Brookdale at Skeet Club. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Rd., Winston-Salem. Friends and family are encouraged to gather in the church Fellowship Hall, following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to Hospice Services through Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or to the charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
-
Autopsy: Man died from gunshot wound to chest in Hanes Mall shooting
-
Voters OK sales tax increase on promise of increasing teacher pay
-
N.C. identifies second case of new coronavirus. Patient in Chatham County was in Italy last month.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately