Huntersville - Taylyn Kate Williams passed Feb. 12, 2020. Memorial service will be 1:30 pm Sunday at Sweet Magnolia Estate, 10101 Bailey Rd. Cornelius, NC. Roberts, W-S is serving the family.

Service information

Feb 23
Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
1:30PM
Sweet Magnolia Estate
10101 Bailey Road
Cornelius, NC 28031
