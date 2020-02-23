August 31, 1933 - February 21, 2020 Yadkinville Shirley Ann Martin Williams, 86, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born August 31, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Alexander David Martin and Naomi Ruth Jarvis Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Williams. Surviving are her children, Glenda (Steve) Brown, David Williams, Michael (Kathy) Williams, Beth (Seth) Kernodle; grandchildren, Matthew (Hayley) Brown, Emily Brown, Ashley (Daniel) Hardison, Jonathan (Savannah) Williams, Leah (Brandon) Greene, Micah (Amy) Williams, Jennifer (Kent) VanOoyen, Katie (Michael) Hennessey; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Spencer "Ikey" Martin. Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Williams family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 Us Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries