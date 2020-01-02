Winston-Salem - Mr. Shaquan L. Williams, 24, passed away December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John CME Church with family visitation at 12noon. (RUSSELL)

To send flowers to the family of Shaquan Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
St. John CME Church
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shaquan's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:30PM
St. John CME Church
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shaquan's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries