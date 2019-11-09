November 7, 1944 - November 7, 2019 WILLIAMS FARMINGTON - Mr. Ronald Joe Williams, 75, of Mallard Road, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born November 7, 1944, in Forsyth County to the late Joe Milton and Leona Foster Williams. Ronnie was a member of Eatons Baptist Church in Mocksville where he had served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He retired from Sara Lee where he enjoyed many aspects of his job but valued most the friendships that he accrued there. He loved astronomy and the world of science. He also enjoyed old cars, bluegrass music and planning his next meal. Survivors include his wife of 51 1/2 years, Nancy Randall Williams of the home; a daughter, Shannon Williams Parks (Scott Deal); a son, Mike Williams (Jean) all of Farmington; a sister, Linda Williams Groce of Advance; a brother, Norris Williams of Ormond Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Eatons Baptist Church, with Dr. David Gilbreath officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be considered for the Davie Community Foundation, P.O. Box 546, Mocksville, NC 27028 in memo line: Dr. David Gilbreath Scholarship Fund or Linda Fromal Sunflower Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street
