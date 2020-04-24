March 9, 1926 - April 18, 2020 Rodger Kenneth Williams, 94, was received in the presence of the Lord after passing away peacefully at the North Carolina State Veterans Home of Salisbury on April 18, 2020 following a short period of declining health. Rodger was born in Moore County to the late Patrick Williams and Callie Florence Williams of Robbins, NC. After graduating high school, Rodger joined the U.S. Navy and was a WWII Liberty Ship gunner's mate serving in Europe and the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged on May 29, 1946. Rodger then moved to Kernersville and in 1958 built Williams Barber Shop on Main Street. He served the people of Kernersville for nearly 60 years, retiring on his 80th birthday. Rodger worked closely with his son, Kris, for 25 years building a strong father-son relationship. Rodger enjoyed playing golf, attending local golf tournaments and watching pro golf matches on TV. He was a strong believer in supporting the Kernersville community and speaking with other Veterans about their military experiences. Along with his parents, Rodger was preceded in death by his brothers, Carlton, Willie, Wilburt, Raymond and Worthy Curtis "W.C." and his daughter, Karen Preston. He is survived by one brother, Paul, originally of Robbins, NC and one sister, Edith Hussey, also of Robbins; his daughter, Kathryn Webster (Gary) of Clemmons and his son, Kris (Sheree) of Kernersville; one grandson, Travis Mackie of King and two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Sienna Mackie of Pinnacle. The family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home of Salisbury, where Rodger was cared for and loved dearly by the staff. A private funeral will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service` 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

