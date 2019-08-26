April 12, 1947 - August 24, 2019 Robert Theodore Williams (Ted), 72, of Advance, NC passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Ted was born April 12, 1947, in Morganton, NC to the late Kerry Reid Williams and Levada Braswell Williams. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Reid Williams and sister Linda Kay Lafevers. He is survived by a sister Patricia Ann Pruitt and husband Carl, sister-in-law Trudy Clontz Williams, three children (Laura Jamison Williams, Carrie Erwin Williams and Robert Jackson Williams), 2 grandchildren (Benjamin Robert Williams and Eli Jamison Williams), and his ex-wife and caregiver Janice Erwin Williams. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ted graduated from Wake Forest University and was a member of the Wesley Chapel UMC in Advance, NC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremation Services

