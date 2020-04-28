August 19, 1938 - April 26, 2020 King Ray Junior Williams, 81, of King, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Rose Tara Senior Living. Ray was born on August 19, 1938, in Forsyth County to the late Vernie and Viola Chandler Williams. He retired from RJ Reynolds after thirty-one years of service. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served as a former Deacon and was a former member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He was a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, a member of the Stokes County Cattleman's Association, Winston Wings Goldwing Chapter, and was a Bus Driver for Stokes County Schools. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Patricia Brown and Nancy Craddock. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-one years, Pat Carroll Williams, daughter, Raye Dene Horton and partner Chris Allen, son, Randy Lee Williams and wife Cindy, brothers: Frank Williams, Truman Williams, Archie Williams and wife Sally, and grandchildren: Ryan Horton and wife Jenny, Tim Horton, Corey Williams, Hannah Parker and husband Austin, and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountainview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Ira Slate: 1042 Mountainview Church Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ray Junior Williams. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., P.O. Box 23, King, NC 27021
