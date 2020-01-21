May 5, 1942 - January 18, 2020 Boonville--Mrs. Peggy Elizabeth Hobson Williams, 77, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Williams was born May 5, 1942 in Yadkin County to Herman and Nancy Mickles Hobson. She attended Forbush Friends Meeting as a child and later attended Boonville UMC. Mrs. Williams attended East Bend High School. She worked at Astoria Braid unitl they closed and then worked for Parkdale until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and nanny. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James "Nut" Clyde Williams; one sister, Dorothy Hoots; and five brothers, Hobert, Elvin, Thurman, Bobby and Johnny Hobson. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Webb and Lynn (Chris) Melton; grandchildren, Nick (Sara) Webb, Nichole (Matt) Rupard, Danny (Chelsea) Casey and Cody Casey (Lindsay Cheek); great-grandchildren, Saylor Webb and Dallas Casey; step-grandchildren, Corrie Huffman, Colt Melton and Dustin Melton; nine step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Campbell; a sister-in-law, Peggy Burch; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Gentry Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jenny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Flower will be accepted or memorials may be made to Boonville UMC, P.O. Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Peggy's neighbors and special friends for looking after her and checking in on her. Online condolence may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Williams, Peggy Hobson
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
