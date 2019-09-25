March 2, 1937 - September 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Nina Pearl Williams announce her passing on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Pittsboro, NC, at the age of 82. Nina was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on March 2, 1937 to late Robert and Faye Williams. As a teenager she enjoyed sports and was the captain of her high school basketball team. Nina was a hardworking, strong-willed lady who spent her life raising and loving 4 children, always putting their needs before her own. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper with A&P and after retiring from there went on to work further with NCDOT. Nina is survived by her daughter, Teresa Howard; son-in-law, David Howard; daughter-in-law, Sherri Miller; grandsons, Jonathan Holleman, Weston Howard, Shane Miller, Christopher Miller and Ashley Miller; many great-grandchildren; and siblings, sister Marlene Brashier/husband Jim, sister Linda Irvin, and brother Tom Williams. She was preceded in death by her sons, Steve Miller, Randy Miller; daughter, Kathy Miller; parents, Robert and Faye Williams; siblings, Jeanette Williams, Carolyn Halmagee, Jerry Williams, Kenneth Williams, and Wayne Williams. Go rest high on that mountain Nina Pearl, we love you! Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com. Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Eaker family. Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation 396 West Street
