January 8, 1932 - November 6, 2019 Mrs. Mescal Kay "Pete" Williams, 87, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born January 8, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Dempsey McGee Loggins, Sr. and Natalie Alma Renegar Loggins. Mrs. Williams was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clarence Henry Williams, on March 13, 2018; two sisters, Madge Warren and Eva Ledbetter; also, two brothers, Bill Loggins and D.M. Loggins. She is survived by her loving son, Brian David Williams, and one sister, Pat Winebarger. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Northside Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 2:50 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
