Mary Lee Johnakin Williams, affectionately known as "Mother" and "Granny," passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born a blessing on January 1, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents and children, Cherish Graham and Siddona Gidderon. She is survived by a sister, Margarie McMall and her remaining children, Velda Kay Gidderon and Penn "Chubby" (Cynthia) Johnakin. She also leaves six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1pm on 1109 Geoge Black Lane, Winston-Salem, NC. Mask will be provided but bringing your own is encouraged.

