April 25, 1964 - September 3, 2019 Yadkinville Mrs. Leesa Diane Newsom Williams, 55, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Willowbrook Health Care. Mrs. Williams was born April 25, 1964 in Guilford County to Frank and Patty Bottoms Newsom. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church and she enjoyed fishing in her spare time. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of 33 years, Eldon Ray Williams; two sisters, Christy (Mickey) Gough and Frankie (Mike) Spainhour; nieces and nephew, Mia Gough, Misty Spainhour and Brian Spainhour; and two great-nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cathy Faye Newsom. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Bobby Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday evening at Gentry Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055, or Mt. Bethel Building Fund, 4332 Mt. Bethel Church Rd., East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Williams family.

