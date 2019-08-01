February 10, 1938 - July 30, 2019 Mr. Hubert Wilson Williams, Jr., 81, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 10, 1938 the son of the late Hubert Wilson Williams, Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Newsome Williams. Mr. Williams was a loving brother, uncle and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew him. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings. He is survived by a sister, Shirley Pope (Warren); a brother, Jim Williams; a half-sister, Oni; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27013. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

Tags

Load entries