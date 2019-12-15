September 7, 1930 - December 13, 2019 Jean Marie Williams passed away in her 89th year on Dec. 13, 2019. Jean was born Sept. 7, 1930 in Harrisburg, PA. As the daughter of a pioneer in chiropractic medicine, Jean inherited her father's tenacity and penchant for risk, traits that were instrumental in blazing her own career path. Jean was unrestrained by conventionality and could be described as "spunky," the same word that her hospital staff in recent weeks used to describe her. After attending Elizabethtown College and earning a master's degree in chemistry from Georgetown University, Jean worked as a biochemist at the National Institutes of Health and then a reviewing chemist at the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, DC, raising her family there with Elmer Johnson. In 1985 Jean and second husband of 40 years Richard Williams moved to Winston-Salem. Jean taught yoga at the Central YMCA in Winston-Salem into her 80's and enjoyed many friends in Winston-Salem. She enjoyed tennis, painting, and sculpture in both the Washington area and Winston-Salem. Jean and Richard first met on a ski trip in Park City, Utah. Jean is survived by Richard, by children Michael, Bonnie, and Kim still in the DC metropolitan area, grandchildren Jason, Jenny, Becky, Matthew, David, Rachel, Chris, Dana, David, and Amy, great-grandchildren Caleb, Whitney, Gabby, Felicia, Kassady, Hannah, Ellie, Connor, Abby, Lilly, Everett, Lilah, Caydan, Emmett, Jake, Will and Quinn and a golden retriever named Sasha. There will be a celebration of Jean's life Thursday evening, Dec. 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately