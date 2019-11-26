November 3, 1927 - November 25, 2019 Hoyle Franklin Williams, 92, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 25, 2019, after a long period of ill health. He has been surrounded by friends, family and loved ones during his final weeks and days. He was born on November 3, 1927 to Manie Hoyle Williams and Lucy Estelle Yontz Williams. He joined the Navy at age 17, and served as a deep sea diver aboard the USS Sphinx during the atomic testing at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. After returning from the Navy, he was a firefighter at Winston-Salem Fire Station #1. During that time he and another fireman, Sherrill Hanes, started a landscaping business that later developed into Williams Landscaping and Paving that Hoyle operated for over 30 years. After he retired, he and his daughter Donna started another asphalt paving company that did many Winston-Salem utility projects until 2010. Hoyle loved life, lived it to its fullest, and escaped death many times, as a deep sea diver, a fireman, an adventurer, entrepreneur, airplane pilot, a horseman, and woodsman. He was a member of New Eden Moravian Church from childhood, as the church was founded by his grandfather Yontz. He played trumpet in the Moravian band beginning at age 6, and also played jazz in the navy. He is survived by his daughters Donna Gaye Williams and Angela Dawson Williams, nephews George, Paul, Jimmy, and Nick Chrysson, who he was a second Dad and mentor to as well. He is also survived by his nieces Stacey Howard and Liz White. Celebration of his life will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church with Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately