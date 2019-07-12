June 10, 1930 - July 10, 2019 Harold Wayne Williams passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born on June 10, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio to Leonard and Ruby Rose Williams. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. He was employed by Champion Paper and then Smurfit Stone Container Corporation in Louisville, KY and Winston-Salem. Harold was a Korean War Veteran and served in ICORP. He then received his engineering degree in 1981 from SUNY Empire State College. He was a 32 degree Mason in the Masonic Lodge for 65 years. He was also an honorary Kentucky Colonel. He really enjoyed golfing and was a member of Pine Brook Country Club. Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Williams of the home; son Daniel (Brenda) Williams of Madison, WI; daughter Jane (Bernard) Flank of Spencer, TN; and grandchildren Rebecca Flank of Cincinnati, OH and Quincy Williams of Madison, WI. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
