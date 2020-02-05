Winston-Salem - Mr. Geoffrey D. Williams, 41, passed away February 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. (RUSSELL)
Williams, Geoffrey D.
