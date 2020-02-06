December 20, 1978 - February 4, 2020 Geoffrey D. Williams was born on December 20, 1978 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC to Jacob Cliffus Williams and Cynthia Lane Martin Williams. He was a forward for the Central Piedmont NCAAU Champions in 2001 and 2006. He graduated from the Bryan School of Business, UNCG on May 13, 2001. He married Kimberly Wiggins in 2002 in Raleigh, NC at the NC State. He was the brother of Marcus Haywood (Gayle) of Germantown, MD and Stephan Williams (Stacy) of Burlington, NC; two sisters, Benita Williams Taylor of Raleigh, NC and Keira Williams-Lewis (Mark); nieces, Camille Haywood and N'Kaila Dula; nephews, Brandon Williams and Franklin Taylor; and a host of other family and friends. Geoffrey loved life and his family. He was always prepared to lend a hand or his talents to anyone who needed him, especially the "Family Reunion Shows." He was great at adlibbing and had the funniest jokes to tell. He was an avid sports fan who was always ready to shoot hoops or just coach youth games. He was the apple of his mother's eye and she loved him with a passion. He will be sorely missed but his memory will live on in all who knew him. Memorial services will be held at 10:00am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Union Baptist Church with Bishop Sir Walter Mack, Jr. officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Williams, Geoffrey D.
Service information
Feb 6
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM
Union Baptist Church
1200 Trade Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
