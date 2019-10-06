WINSTON SALEM - Ms. Ernestine Williams died Oct. 2, 2019. Family visitation will be 12:30pm Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at St. James AME Church with funeral services following at 1pm. hooperfuneralhome.net
