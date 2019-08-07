June 9, 1941 - August 5, 2019 WILLIAMS WALNUT COVE Edgar Mack Williams, 78, went home to be with his Lord Monday morning, August 5, 2019 at his home. Edgar was born on June 9, 1941 in Guilford County to the late William Denton and Lillie Wilson Williams. He was retired from Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Edgar coached Little League in Walkertown for over 20 years, and loved watching football. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Little League coach. In addition to his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Edgar is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay Love Williams; 3 daughters, Debra Pitts (Marvin) of Belews Creek, Donna Tussey (Lee) of Lexington, and Diane Hernandez (Sam) of Winston-Salem; 2 sons, Kennith Williams (Andi) of Winston-Salem and Michael Williams of Belews Creek; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, (his twin) Edna Brame and Jo Ann Manring. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home. However, in accordance with Mr. William's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Williams family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 8 S

