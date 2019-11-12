June 3, 1946 - November 6, 2019 Mr. Chalmers W. Williams passed away on November 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
