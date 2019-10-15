January 10, 1965 - October 12, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mr. Carlos Edward Williams, Jr., 54, of Powell Road, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born January 10, 1965, in Davie County, to the late Carlos Edward Williams, Sr. and Doris Clodfelter Williams. Survivors include his wife, Jill Williams of the home; his mother, Doris Williams Hinsdale (Gene); a sister, Carla Prevette (Tim); a brother, Brian Williams (Shannon) all of Mocksville; five step-children, four step-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews; and many close friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Center United Methodist Church with Rev. John Erwin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for, Davie County Special Olympics, 644 N Main St, Mocksville, NC 27028; or to Autism Speaks of the Carolinas, 4530 Parks Road Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28209; or to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, P.O. Box 30763, Knoxville, TN 37930. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
