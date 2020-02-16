July 27, 1956 - February 14, 2020 Cliff Williams, 63, of King, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born on July 27, 1956 in Forsyth County and attended North Forsyth High School. He retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing. Mr. Williams owned Kustom Klocks for over 15 years and was known as the "Clock Man." He was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, Carlos "Bud" Clifford Williams, Sr., brother Joey Williams, and sister Janie Chipman He is survived by his mother, Peggy Williams and his wife of 22 years, Rosalem Williams; daughters, Andrea Wood (Chris), Tabitha Bean (Matt), and Anna Williams of King; grandchildren, Cole, Logan, and Owen Wood, McKenzie and Tatum Bean, nephews, Brandon Hill and Christian Williams, niece, Hannah James; special cousins, Mindy Lewis (Mike), Amber Belvins (Matt), Aubrey Lewis of Alabama; Cynthia Royal of Lewisville; and the Cebu family from the Phillippines. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem and a funeral service will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethania Moravian Church 5545 Main Street, Bethania, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethania Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. MAGA 2020 Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston Salem, NC 27106

To plant a tree in memory of Carlos Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries