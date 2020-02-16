July 27, 1956 - February 14, 2020 Cliff Williams, 63, of King, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was born on July 27, 1956 in Forsyth County and attended North Forsyth High School. He retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing. Mr. Williams owned Kustom Klocks for over 15 years and was known as the "Clock Man." He was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, Carlos "Bud" Clifford Williams, Sr., brother Joey Williams, and sister Janie Chipman He is survived by his mother, Peggy Williams and his wife of 22 years, Rosalem Williams; daughters, Andrea Wood (Chris), Tabitha Bean (Matt), and Anna Williams of King; grandchildren, Cole, Logan, and Owen Wood, McKenzie and Tatum Bean, nephews, Brandon Hill and Christian Williams, niece, Hannah James; special cousins, Mindy Lewis (Mike), Amber Belvins (Matt), Aubrey Lewis of Alabama; Cynthia Royal of Lewisville; and the Cebu family from the Phillippines. A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem and a funeral service will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethania Moravian Church 5545 Main Street, Bethania, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethania Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. MAGA 2020 Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately