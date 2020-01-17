Winston-Salem - Mr. Booker T. Williams, 86, passed away January 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 2:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Booker Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries