August 22, 1948 - April 26, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Ray Williams, 71, a resident of Davidson County, passed away, Sunday, April 26, 2020 in his home. Mr. Williams was born in Wilkes County on August 22, 1948. He first worked for McLean Trucking, then went on to retire from Allied Trucking Systems. On June 10, 1972 he married Margaret Anne Leviner. Mr. Williams was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid sports fan, specifically Duke Basketball, he enjoyed saltwater fishing, gardening, and working on his classic car. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin Marsh Williams and his siblings, Linda and Lonnie. Mr. Williams was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Margaret Williams; a son, Brian Williams and wife Jenny of Siler City; sister, Debra Frye of Lexington; brother, Ronnie Williams and wife Christine of State Road, NC; grandchildren, Lane, Adelyn, and Bennett; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem with Rev. Katie Lovelace officiating. Mr. Williams will remain at the JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem until Thursday at noon. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Brenner Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. JC Green and Sons 10301 N NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
