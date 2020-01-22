February 12, 1928 - January 19, 2020 Alice Mae (Mitzi) Williams, 91, passed away peacefully at Salemtowne on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Visitation will be held in the Saal at Salemtowne on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Mitzi was born on February 12, 1928 in Richmond, Virginia to Eleanor Hill Verra and A. E. Verra. She was nicknamed "Mitzi" because she was a such a little "mite" of a girl. She grew up in Richmond as an only child, and her father died when she was seven. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1945, she went on to Westhampton College as a day student, graduating in 1949. In college she was not only a proud member of Mortar Board, she was also on the May court. After college Mitzi taught at St. Mary's Seminary Junior College. Mitzi was married in 1952 to the man she called "the sweetest guy that ever lived," Jack Williams, Physics professor, the love of her life for 64 years. While Jack earned his PhD in Physics at UNC-Chapel Hill, Mitzi earned her Master's in personnel administration. After Jack and Mitzi moved to Winston-Salem, where Jack taught at Wake Forest, Mitzi taught in the Forsyth County Schools for thirty years, at Atkins High School and others. Mid-career, after receiving her PhD in Counseling from Virginia Tech, Mitzi became a counselor in the school system. She also served as president of the Wake Forest University Club and was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority. In retirement Mitzi remained active and involved, serving as a docent at Reynolda House and volunteering at Crisis Control Ministries for many years. Mitzi adored the Wake Forest community. She treasured her friendships. She was an avid reader and a member of the Wake Forest book club for decades and enjoyed hosting the club every September. She was vivacious and fun-loving, and often let her students have dance parties on Fridays. She enjoyed a good argument as much as anyone. But there was nothing she loved more than spending time at Lake Norman with her family, most especially the grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Lisa Kline and her husband Jeff, and Pat Williams and his wife Shawn, of Davidson, North Carolina. She was also blessed with five grandchildren who loved her deeply: Caitlin and Kelsey Kline, Jack and his wife Caitlin Williams, and Ben and Luke Williams. The family extends gratitude to the families of the Wake Forest Physics Department for their devotion to Mitzi. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Crisis Control, Attn: Margaret Elliott, 200 East 10th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately