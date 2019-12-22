February 4, 1937 - December 21, 2019 Mr. Rufus J. Willard age 82, passed away with family by his side at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Mt. Airy, NC on February 4, 1937 to the late Luper Willard and Riller Simmons Willard. He is preceded in death by one brother, Ramon Simmons (Dot), one sister Tessie Mears and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Slater Willard, daughter Debi Cutright-Pratt (David) of Catawba, SC, Reggie Willard (Dawn), grandson Jason Cutright (Amanda), two great grandchildren, Rhett Cutright and Madalyn Cutright of Harrisburg, NC and one granddaughter Morgan Cutright of Raleigh, NC. Rufus was a devoted and proud husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved old cars, renovating homes and was well known for his expertise in hanging wallpaper. He enjoyed spending time with his friends including his special friends at the Clemmons YMCA and breakfast buddies at the Bojangles in Clemmons. A visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church, 8935 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
