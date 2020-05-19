August 25, 1943 - May 17, 2020 YADKINVILLE - Mrs. Peggy Jean Myers Willard, 76, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Willard was born August 25, 1943 in Yadkin County to the late Charlie and Delia Hutchens Myers. Mrs. Willard is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Dean Willard; children, Deana (Allen) Sparks, Harold Willard (Suzy Quail), and Meloney Willard; grandchildren, Andrew and Liz Winters, Adam Stevens, Emily and Lance Crouse, Anna Willard (Sam), and Cruze and Jax Quail; great-grandchildren, Tyler Winters and Peyton Crouse; brother, Billy Myers; sister, Judy Kilby; and brother-in-law, Robert Dwain Willard. Due to Covid 19, the family requests no visits or flowers. Memorials may be made to Dehart Baptist Church, 314 E. Bellsview Lane Ext., Purlear, NC 28665 Att: Treasurer. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Suzy for the loving care given to Mrs. Willard. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
