April 9, 1944 - December 4, 2019 Michael Eugene Willard, known to everyone as Mickey, left this world on Wednesday, December 4, to ride his tractor, plow his fields, and tend to his cows in a much happier place. Mickey was born on April 9, 1944, to Gene and Mildred Willard, hard-working parents who instilled in him a love of family, farm, and tradition. He lived his entire life on the family's farm where he worked hard, raising tobacco, potatoes, strawberries, and every kind of bean you can name. He loved the challenge an impending rainstorm presented when it was time to mow, rake, and bail his hay. He spent many a summer hanging tobacco in the top of a barn, plowing his fields on his Allis Chalmer tractor, growing sugar cane for his molasses, and rounding up his baby calves when they escaped his aged fence. Armed with tools, Mickey could fix anything as all of his friends could tell you. With a few tin cans, a belt, and some nuts and bolts, Mickey had designed more than one tractor from the ground up, invented a potato digger or a wood splitter, or refashioned a car to take on a completely new look . He once paid $25.00 for a 1962 Thunderbird roadster with bullet holes in the door. Despite his wife's protests, he rebuilt the car and turned it into his pride and joy--a car no one else was allowed to drive. Mickey's favorite things included classic country music, chocolate ice cream, and a Sunday afternoon drive in the convertible. A perfect day include all of these. A man of few words, when Mickey spoke, it usually came out in volumes: a funny story about his daddy and Joe Wade, an old-fashioned tongue-lashing if you had broken his moral code, or the abbreviated history of FoMoCo's automobile catalog. Mickey was a Ford Man. Mickey leaves behind his wife, caretaker, and constant companion of 49 years, Joyce Moreau Willard; and his daughter, Jodi Willard Rhodes, and her husband, Jim Rhodes. He also leaves behind the two people who hung the moon, his grandsons, Charlie and Jack. Becoming Papaw was his favorite accomplishment, and Mickey lived to watch baseball games, tell jokes, and share ice cream sundaes with his boys. Mickey is also survived by his brother-in-law and birthday twin, Ed Moreau, and his treasured friends, Joe Wade and Margaret Stewart, his second set of parents. He will be missed by a mess of cousins, neighbors, and friends who will remember his ability to reverse engineer any motor within arm's reach. The Willard family will receive guests at JC Green in Wallburg on Friday, December 6, from 6-8pm. Mickey's funeral, led by Chris Byrne and the family's dear friend Jim Brooks, will be held in the chapel at JC Green on Saturday at 2 pm with a graveside service following at Bethlehem Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.jcgreenandsons.com. Mickey hated Parkinson's, so if you choose to honor him in some capacity, he would prefer that you send money to fund research and end this nasty disease. Parkinson's Foundation, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem NC, 27107. His family also suggests that you honor him through donations to Hospice of Davidson County. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
