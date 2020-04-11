December 4, 1939 - April 8, 2020 Maskie Fransis (Billy) Willard, Jr., 80, passed on to see his loving wife Brenda on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Billy was born December 4, 1939 in Davidson County to M.F. and Bertha Willard. He worked until retirement at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. He enjoyed building and designing houses. In fact, he built many of his own homes. Billy was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Williams Willard, his parents, and his sister Peggy. He leaves behind his son Michael, his brother Bobby, his sister-in-law Linda Chambers, along with several nieces and nephews. At Billy's request, there will be no services, but, his family asks that you remember him fondly.

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Jr. Maskie Fransis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

