August 12, 1933 - December 4, 2019 Mr. Ernest Waddell Wilkins, Sr., age 87, departed this life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home. He was born on August 12, 1933 to the late James Robert and Pearlie Georgianne Fultz Wilkins. Mr. Ernest Waddell Wilkins, Sr. was a graduate of Old Carver High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from military service, Mr. Ernest Wilkins, Sr., was employed at Piedmont Aviation. He retired after many years of service. He was a member of Macedonia Holiness Church of God of the Apostolic Faith. Mr. Ernest Waddell Wilkins, Sr., was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Magareen Brown Wilkins; his parents, James Robert and Pearlie Fultz Wilkins; a daughter, Patricia Ann Wilkins; along with three brothers, Howard Wilkins, Ralph Wilkins, and Harvey Wilkins; and one grandson, James Esmond Wilkins. Mr. Ernest Waddell Wilkins, Sr., leaves to cherish his life six daughters, Ester (Janava) Deberry, Sr., Evette (James) Davenport, Jeanette (Wesley) Mullins, Jennifer Wilkins, Felecia Westmoreland, and Katina Wilkins; four sons, Ernest W. (Deborah) Wilkins, Jr., Roy (Sheronee') Wilkins, Sr., Bishop Willie R. Wilkins, and Robert M. Pitts , III; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; devoted nieces, Tammy Wilkins, Pearlie Patton, and Sandra Wilkins; one devoted sister-in-law, Lois Jean Wilkins; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, Godsons and daughters, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St. W-S, NC 27107. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Saturday at the Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care, Apostle Carl Daniel Lykes, Sr. of Christ Cathedral of Deliverance, and Bishop Phillip McCloud of Fresh Fire Worship Center. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
