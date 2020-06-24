August 4, 1923 - June 20, 2020 Clara Ann Tolson Wilkins was born to Elick and Mary Tate Tolson, in Zacata, VA on August 4, 1923. She was the sixth of nine children. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC, for over 60 years. She was the oldest active member and Mother of the Church. Clara spent her life being a homemaker, focused on her family, along with assisting with neighborhood children. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Steven Wilkins. Clara leaves to cherish her memories, a devoted husband of 74 years, Theodore Wilkins; two sons: Jesse Theodore Wilkins of Newark, NJ and Sylvester Wilkins (Vera Jones-Wilkins) of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her baby sister, Alice Tolson of Washington, DC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Rock Baptist Church or Easter Seals in memory of Clara Wilkins. Funeral services will be private. Mrs. Wilkins may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Salisbury National Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

