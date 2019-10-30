October 10, 1940 - October 25, 2019 Betty Ann Conrad Wilkins received her heavenly wings on Oct. 25, 2019 following a long illness. Born Oct. 10, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of Anniebelle and Charlie Conrad. She attended the WS/Forsyth Co. schools. She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Patsy Mitchell and son Hubert Lee Samuels, Jr.; six siblings, Charles Conrad, Sr., Emmanuel, David, Leonard, and Florence Conrad, and Jean Rucker. Betty is survived by her loving children who will forever cherish her precious memory: Peggy Conrad, Karen Samuels Gray (Marvin), Darrell Samuels, Gary Samuels, Lisa S. Hines, Rodney Samuels, and Carlton Samuels (Selena); ten grandchildren whom she adored, Eric Conrad (Lisa), Derrick Samuels (Jackie), Mark Samuels, LaKina Bailey (Joshua), Garner, NC, Perez Wardlow (Tuwanda), Jemond Samules, Natisha "Nikki" Fleming, Austin Samuels, Natasha Samuels, and Sierras Samuels; fifteen great-grandchildren; the father of her children, Hubert Lee Samuels, Sr.; four siblings, Barbara "Jackie" Penn, Charlotte, NC, Shirley Conrad, Oklahoma City, OK, Carolyn Conrad, Boston, MA, Elizabeth Frazier, Winston-Salem, NC; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Samuels; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Betty retired from Wake Forest University. She received her bachelor of science degree in sociology from Winston-Salem State University. Before her illness, Betty enjoyed life, was an avid bowler, loved to travel, and was a devoted volunteer for the National Black Theater Festival. She was also a community organizer with Experiment in Self-Reliance. The family will receive friends 12 pm Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in the Hooper Funeral Home chapel with funeral services following at 1 pm. Entombment will be in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to Oak Forest Nursing Home and Trellis Supportive Care. www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

