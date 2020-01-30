June 18, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Mrs. Connie Harp Wilkes, 84, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born June 18, 1935 in Forsyth County to Cleo Dizette Moser and Conrad Harp. Mrs. Wilkes was of the Methodist faith and retired from Kroger Company after 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis "Sam" Wilkes; a son, Brian Wilkes; a sister, Frances Ashburn; a brother, Bobby Wilcox and a stepmother, Ollie Harp. Surviving are her two children, Stephanie Wilkes and Garland Wilkes and her beloved dog, Aries. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Wilkes, Connie Harp
