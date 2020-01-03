November 9, 1934 - December 29, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Reynolds Crotts Wilkerson, of Asheville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Givens Estates at the age of 85. She was born on November 9, 1934 in Thomasville to the late Pleasant Moore Crotts and Jerrine Deaton Crotts. Mrs. Wilkerson was a graduate of UNC Woman's College and a graduate student at the University of Virginia, where she became director of Public Relations for the regional office of the US Department of Health and Human Services. A long-time resident of Winston-Salem, she was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was an extraordinary seamstress and needlework artist, an excellent baker and cook, and highly involved in Bible study. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the altar guild, and belonged to St. Agnes Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Martha Crotts Spainhour. Surviving family includes children, Caroline Wilkerson Wilder and Leo Carl Wilkerson, Jr.; grandchildren, Henry Leland Wilder and Frances Elaine Wilder; siblings, Hayes Crotts, Elaine Coomes, Charles Crotts, Kenneth Crotts, and Christine Crotts; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service celebrating Mrs. Wilkerson's life will be conducted on Saturday, January 4th at 11 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem, with the Reverend Sara Ardrey-Graves officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Wilkerson, Patricia Reynolds Crotts
